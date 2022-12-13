More than $150,000 is flowing to parent advisory councils throughout the South Okanagan in the form of community gaming grants.
It represents some of the $11 million announced Tuesday for 1,300 such school groups around B.C. in 2023. The cash must be used for extracurricular activities that benefit students’ well-being or foster parental involvement in schools.
The $11 million is just a fraction of the $140 million in community gaming grants, representing the public’s share of provincial gambling proceeds, which are expected to be awarded to approximately 5,000 non-profit groups in B.C.
The local grant amounts are:
Summerland: Summerland Middle, $6,000; Giant’s Head Elementary, $7,500; Trout Creek Elementary, $3,800; Summerland Secondary, $8,600.
Penticton: Holy Cross, $3,600; Penticton Secondary, $19,800; Carmi Elementary, $5,500; Parkway Elementary, $4,600; Skaha Lake Middle, $10,200; Princess Margaret Secondary, $10,800; Columbia Elementary, $5,500; Uplands Elementary, $5,000; Wiltse Elementary, $6,300; KVR Middle, $10,800; Penticton Christian, $2,000; Ecole Entre Lac, $3,200; and District Parent Advisory Council, $2,500.
Oliver: Southern Okanagan Secondary, $10,200; Oliver Elementary, $6,900; Tuc El Nuit Elementary, $4,500; YouLearn.ca, $2,100.
Princeton: John Allison Elementary, $2,600; Vermillion Forks Elementary, $3,100.
Rural: Naramata Elementary, $2,000; Okanagan Falls Elementary, $2,000; Osoyoos Elementary, $7,500; Similkameen Elementary Secondary, $6,200; Kaleden Elementary, $2,000; West Bench Elementary, $2,300.