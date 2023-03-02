Thursday, March 2
• 11th annual South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast to benefit United Way, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 6:30-9 a.m., suggested minimum donation of $20
• Final week: Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors and students), for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, RDOS board office on Martin Street, 9 a.m.
• Harry Manx, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $55, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Acoustic jam night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Jam night, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• 50th anniversary exhibition, Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way, showing daily until March 18
• Art workshop for adults, Penticton Art Gallery, 5-7 p.m., $45 (non-members) and $40 (members)
• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, third of five days
• New three-ball Thursdays, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 7 p.m., details on further play to be determined by players attending
• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, Godzilla vs Kong, 6 p.m., free, bring a bowl for popcorn
Friday, March 3
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., first game in best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen division final
• Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors and students), for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• First Friday open mic, Penticton Art Gallery, 7-10 p.m., by donation
• Harry Manx, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $55, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Karaoke with Candie, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m., also: fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Centre, 5876 Airport Road, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., snacks available after 11:30 a.m.
• Soup is Good Food Fundraiser, Discovery House, 157 Orchard Ave., delivery or pick-up, to order call 250-274-8585 or visit: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food
• Acting Like Black Sabbath, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., a tribute act featuring Graham Tracey, Mike Hodsall of DOA, JC Van Bruegel and Roger Swan, $20, available in advance from Eventbrite, ages 19 and over
• B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day, fourth of five days
• Friday Night Live featuring Sandra Kunz, Ryga Arts Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 7-9 p.m., folk and old school country twang, $18 at the door or visit: summerlandarts.com
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: Creed III, PG, 117 minutes; Katak, The Brave Beluga, G, 80 minutes; Cocaine Bear, 18A, 90 minutes; Jesus Revolution, PG, 115 minutes; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, PG, 125 minutes; Magic Mike’s Last Dance, PG, 112 minutes; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, PG, 103 minutes; Avatar: The Way of Water, PG, 192 minutes
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, March 3-17, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, March 4
• 27th annual CHBA South Okanagan Penticton Home and Reno Show, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., first of two days, $5, Ask the Experts with Scott Austin and Garden Works 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m.
• Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25 (seniors and students), for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• Charity bottle drive, Marketplace IGA in Penticton, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., all proceeds to a new family in Penticton from the Ukraine
• Aidan Mayes, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., no cover charge
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, Princeton & District Arena, 7 p.m., second game in best-of-seven Bill Ohlhausen division final
• Final day: B.C. Mixed Curling championships, Penticton Curling Club, all day
• Comedy Night at the Dream Café, featuring Chris Griffin, 8 p.m., $15, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Meat draw, Naramata Pub and Grill, 985 Robinson Ave, 2-6 p.m.
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m.
• Thirteen Broken Bones, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.-close, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Classics, The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring violinist Adrian Anantawan and the Okanagan Youth Orchestra, for tickets and other details: okanagansymphony.com
Sunday, March 5
• 27th annual CHBA South Okanagan Penticton Home and Reno Show, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., second of two days, $5, pancake breakfast for SOWINS, 9:30-11:30 a.m. ($5 for breakfast), Kids Zone with bouncy castle
• Final show: Screwball Comedy by Norm Foster, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m. matinee, $28 and $25 (seniors and students), for tickets visit: eventbrite.ca
• Meat draw, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 1:30-3 p.m., proceeds to local charity, multiple chances to win
• Bran Sanders, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Three-ball pool tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Grimms meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Ashnola Building lecture theatre, 7 p.m., by donation with proceeds to students in need, tonight: Journey into healing/decolonizing trauama, Indigenous perspectives and approaches to health and wellness with Rhea Dupris
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championships begin, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, valleyfirsttix.com
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m.
• Pub dart league, various service clubs and pubs in Penticton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda package or watch meeting live visit: penticton.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series, Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, 785 Main Street, noon-1 p.m., admission by $2 donation, coffee and tea provided, this week: The Ashnola Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area with Lauren Terbasket
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, valleyfirsttix.com
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m., executive meeting, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
• Penticton and District Community Arts Council, The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Up in the AiR featuring Cathartic Wanderer, George Traicheff, Victoria Jaenig, Danielle Hebert, Endrene Shepherd, Lindsay Peltz and Cathie Peeren, also: Graphica, solo exhibition by Endrene Shepherd
• Joachim Cooder, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Summerland Community Centre activities, 9710 Brown Street: Women’s fitness, 9 a.m.-noon, shuffleboard, 1-3 p.m., snooker, 8 a.m.-noon, Mahjong, 1-4 p.m., karate, 5-8:30 p.m., big band practice, 7-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with your host DJ Skye
• Canadian Sport School Hockey League championship, South Okanagan Events Centre, $25 per day or $65 for tournament pass, valleyfirsttix.com
• Canasta, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce business breakfast with Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence at Okanagan College, 7:30 a.m., $35 (non-members), $25 (members), register at: penticton.org/event/2023mayorsbreakfast
