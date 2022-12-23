OSOYOOS — The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed the majority of work on the Osoyoos Lake Pathway improvement project and the pathway is now open to the public.
The project is located in the 1800 block of 45th Street (Lakeshore Drive) just south of the Town of Osoyoos, within Electoral Area A (Rural Osoyoos). A retaining wall and erosion protection structure have been replaced, the guardrail system reinstalled, and the pathway surface has been paved.
The public is reminded to use caution due to current winter conditions.
As part of a 2014 pedestrian corridor development project on the east side of Osoyoos Lake, a geobag retaining wall was constructed to support a roadside pathway along the 1800 block of 45th Street. Floodwaters in 2018 overtopped the road and pathway in this area, causing damage to the retaining wall. The failed geobag retaining wall no longer provided adequate support to the pathway.
The intent of the Osoyoos Lake Pathway Improvement project is to provide a safe pedestrian corridor and connectivity between an existing pathway within the Town of Osoyoos and Osoyoos Lake Regional Park.
Line painting and lakeshore revegetation will be completed in spring 2023, marking the completion of the project.