A private boarding school in Summerland that employed a teacher who wasn’t authorized to work in Canada has been ordered to settle up with its former worker and pay $2,000 in fines.
The case involves a foreign national named Nicola Shaw and Unisus International School and its partner Sunstream Consulting, which unsuccessfully appealed the penalties to the B.C. Employment Standards Tribunal in December 2022.
According to the tribunal’s decision, Shaw, whose home country is not listed, was offered a job at Unisus in April 2020 and started there in September 2020. It paid an annual salary of $45,500, along with a $6,000 annual boarding allowance.
“When the appellants were made aware that Ms. Shaw did not have a permit to work in Canada, the appellants purported to hire her as a ‘contractor’ for the time being. Accordingly, Ms. Shaw entered Canada as a visitor and then began working part-time for Unisus as a counsellor and art teacher,” explains the decision.
In December 2020, Shaw received a letter from Unisus advising her the “consulting arrangement” needed to end and offering two options: incorporate a foreign consulting company to receive wages in a foreign bank account or have her spouse set up a Canadian consulting company to receive the money.
Instead, Shaw resigned on Jan. 7, 2021, via an email that stated in part: “I cannot continue to work at Unisus until a time when my residency and visa status changes.”
Six months later, she filed a complaint under the Employment Standards Act alleging constructive dismissal on the part of Unisus by changing her pay method.
A delegate of the Employment Standards Tribunal ruled in favour of Shaw in October 2022 and awarded her $1,833 in unpaid wages and vacation pay, plus ordered Unisus to pay a total of $2,000 in administrative penalties for breaching four parts of the Employment Standards Act.
Unisus appealed the decision to the full tribunal on the basis that Shaw wasn’t actually an employee of the school and therefore wasn’t entitled to protections under the provincial labour law.
The tribunal, however, dismissed the appeal and upheld the earlier decision, which rejected Unisus’s argument.
“Ms. Shaw did work under the supervision of Unisus staff, and she was not able to delegate her work to others,” explained the earlier decision.
“Finally, (Unisus) set (Shaw’s) salary at $45,500.00 a year, consequently prohibiting Ms. Shaw from a chance of profit or risk of loss. Despite Ms. Shaw invoicing the respondent for her wages, I am satisfied the factors laid out above point toward an employee/employer relationship over that of an independent contractor.”
Unisus said in a statement Wednesday it accepts both decisions.
“We are a school that employs international teachers around the world to educate a world-renowned international program. We take pride in compliance with the law under federal and provincial jurisdictions. In cases where there is disagreement and inconsistency with labor practices, we respect the due process and a fair review,” said the statement.
Shaw couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
The school, which opened in 2018 on a 17-acre campus, hosts students from around the world for pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 and teaches the International Baccalaureate curriculum.
According to the decision, Unisus was incorporated in B.C. in October 2017 and lists three people as directors: Peter Chu, Cindy Leung and Jiaqiang Yang.
Leung is also the sole director and officer of Sunstream Consulting, which was incorporated in B.C. in March 2016 to offer education recruitment services.