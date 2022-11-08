Children’s Showcase is the latest Penticton group to announce its comeback after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The showcase, which bills itself as B.C.’s longest-running non-profit children’s entertainment series, is planning two shows for its 39th season, down from its usual four.
The first is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, and will feature the “Nearly World-Famous” Dufflebag Theatre from Ontario. The troupe, which is known for its original adaptations of fairy tales and classic stories, will be retelling “A Christmas Carol.”
Next up is Calgary-based Three Hat Circus on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Their presentation will entertain and inspires with amazing circus skills and a message of co-operation and belief in self.
Both shows are booked for the Cleland Theatre. Tickets are $15 each of $25 for both shows and available on Eventbrite or at door.