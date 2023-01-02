Paula Rodriguez de la Vega is absolutely fascinated with bats, hence her nickname ‘Batgirl.’
So it’s no surprise that she became the Okanagan region co-ordinator for the B.C. Community Bat Program six years ago with her focus on white-nose syndrome which is fatal to bats across western North America.
“It is very prevalent for the Okanagan because white-nose syndrome has been found 100 kilometres south of the border in the Seattle area. So we are trying to pay more attention along the border: Princeton, Cawston, Keremeos, Osoyoos, Penticton obviously,” she said in an interview.
She is asking local outdoor enthusiasts to keep an eye out for bats until May 31 and to call at 1-855-9BC-BATS, extension 13 or email okanagan@ bcbats.ca if they see any or find any dead bats.
Thosde outdoor enthusiasts include members of the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society established after the 2011 discovery of a maternal bat colony in the attic of Peachland’s historic primary school, now the Peachland Visitor Centre.
In the winter, the mothers and pups hibernate in caves with the fathers on the other side of Okanagan Lake. In spring, mothers fly back to the visitor centre and give birth to their pups who learn to fly in near that lakeside community.
“It’s a pretty amazing colony with more than 1,000 bats. There are also a lot of homeowners along the lake along Peachland and Kelowna and resorts as well that have bat colonies in their buildings,” said Rodriguez de la Vega.
She is not aware of any estimates of the bat population in the Okanagan – they don’t all use buildings where they could be counted. There are 15 different species in the valley; the syndrome doesn’t affect all of them but does kill little brown bats, California bats and Yumas, she added.
“Our job is to help homeowners who have bats roosting on their buildings, to basically raise awareness, to educate that there’s a valley of bats and to dispell myths about people that have bats on their buildings. And how to help them either evict the bats if that’s what they want to do, how to do it correctly so that it is not killing the bats because they are protected under the Wildlife Act,” she explained. “Many of the bats just live on the outside of the house, in the soffits or in the wood if they have wood siding.”
Rodriguez de la Vega said the bats are not destructive. “They are not like rodents. They don’t chew to get in. And they don’t have claws like mice or rats so they don’t scratch either. They just make use of the spaces between wood siding and the wall. They crawl in, take shelter and hang upsidedown.”
Lactating females, in particular, can devour 600 insects in an hour, including both mosquitoes and other pests, she said. Peachland bats have been credited for significantly reducing the mosquito population on the waterfront.
As for her fascination with bats, it comes through in her enthusiastic descriptions of them. “They are just such incredible mammals, the only flying mammal in the world,” she said. “The ones that we have around here are all insectivorous. It’s really interesting how they can hibernate like bears; they lower their body temperature, lower their heartbeat to about 10 beats per minute and lower their breathing rate to five breaths per minute, to insanely almost-dead levels, to save energy and survive the winter. They don’t eat all winter just like a bear. And they can fly. I think that is amazing. They are like the swallows of the night.”
These sleeping bats should be left alone – keep your distance, snap a photo and report it to the B.C. Community Bat Program. Although WNS does not affect humans, you should never touch a dead bat with bare hands, she advised. Wrap it with a paper towel, place it in a plastic ziplock bag and contact the B.C. Community Bat Program.
The disease devastates bat colonies when they tuck into their underground homes to escape winter. The disease is caused by a fungus that grows on bats’ skin while they hibernate, disrupting their long winter nap and causing them to starve to death before spring.
Researchers are looking into and testing natural bacteria and skin microbes to use as treatments for infected bats. Other treatments include altering conditions in hibernation areas to slow fungal growth or improve bat survival, and vaccines to boost resistance to white-nose syndrome.
Since WNS was discovered in New York state in 2006, it has killed more than 90 per cent of bat populations in eastern North America. WNS is now present in eight Canadian provinces and 38 U.S. states.