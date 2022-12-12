T’is the season for frozen water meters.
With the official start to winter now just over a week away, the City of Penticton is asking homeowners to take extra care with their water meters.
“This is the time of year when city crews are often called out to homes to repair water meters which have cracked due to exposure to consistently below-freezing temperatures,” the municipality said in a press release.
“The city would like to remind residents that it is the homeowner’s responsibility to protect their water meters from the elements. This is particularly important to houses that have their water meter located in a basement or crawl space with poor insulation, making it vulnerable to freezing.
“Oftentimes, issues occur during the holiday period and the colder months when the resident has left the dwelling, is not running water, and has turned down the heat amid extremely cold outdoor temperatures.”
If your water meter is located in a cold area, the city recommends wrapping it with some kind of insulation, bet it fibreglass, foam or even an old towel or blanket.