Just a few months after going on medical leave to battle cancer, the region’s top police officer is moving on to retirement.
RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter announced Tuesday he’s turning in his badge after three decades of policing.
“My cancer recovery is going well and I feel good,” said Hunter in an email.
“The decision to retire is independent of my health journey. I’ve had an amazing 30-year career and absolutely love my job, but the time has come.”
He and his wife, Julie, are looking forward to spending more time together and “enjoying the simple things in life.” The couple plans to stick around Penticton for now and remain in the Okanagan permanently.
Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck will continue to act as the detachment’s commanding officer while Hunter’s replacement is recruited.
Hunter was appointed to his post in Penticton, which covers all detachments in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, in late 2019 after four years in Port Alberni. He went on medical leave in May 2023 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
For years, Hunter candidly and consistently expressed the need for more resources at his detachment, which has the highest per-officer caseload in B.C.
“During his time in Penticton, Brian has been an exemplary leader and we’re going to miss him professionally and personally,” said city manager Donny van Dyk in a press release.
“He has seen Penticton through some difficult times and dedicated himself and his team to creating a safer and stronger community. He’s built morale at the detachment, he’s increased trust with the community and he’s been a strong partner in advocating for programs like Car 40.
“Most importantly, Brian has recognized the need to build partnerships and relationships with the entire community. The issues the RCMP face daily are complex and Brian has shown leadership in bringing people together to tackle them in a way that meets the needs of Penticton.
“After 30 years of service in communities across the province, Brian and his wife Julie have earned the right to enter into their next journey and they go with thanks from the entire City of Penticton.”