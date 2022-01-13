RCMP have released a video and series of photos hoping it leads to new information in the homicide investigation of Clayton Robert Dyer.
Dyer, 21, was found dead on the side of Green Mountain Road, approximately five kilometres west of Penticton on Oct. 13, 2021.
On Thursday, BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit released a
14-second surveillance video and photographs, anticipating that a member of the public can identify any of the three men who may have information about Dyer’s actions in the days leading up to his death.
On the short video Dyer, wearing a black tee shirt, black basketball shorts with white writing and black shoes is seen entering the front entrance to a lobby of what appears to be a residential building, with three unidentified men.
The four men walk to the elevator, wait and disappear inside. The time stamp on the video is 2021/10/10 04:37 a.m.
Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Brent Novakoski of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section is appealing to the public. He asks that if you are one of the men, know any of them, or have other information to assist in the investigation, to contact the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.
The three unknown individuals in the video are described as Caucasian males.
The first is approximately six feet, three inches in height with a muscular build and a full leg tattoo on his left leg. He is bearded and believed to be about 40 years of age.
The second man is described as being six feet in height, in his 20s and clean shaven.
The description of the third man is 5’10 to six feet in height, also in his 20s and clean shaven.
Dyer’s death was one of five homicides in the Penticton area in 2021.
Taig Savage, 22, was killed Sept. 5 on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School in what’s believed to have been a swarming.
Police haven’t announced any arrests in connection with Savage’s death.
There were three other murders in close proximity to Penticton earlier in the year, beginning with the deaths of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer in May in a wooded area near Naramata.
Their deaths were followed by the June murder of Naramata resident Kathy Richardson, whose son, Wade Cudmore, was charged with the first-degree murders of the Fryer brothers.
To view the RCMP surveillance video, see below