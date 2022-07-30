An Evacuation Alert for the village at Apex Mountain Ski Resort has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of a wildfire.
“Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert,” the RDOS posted on its website shortly after 5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022.
“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.
“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”
According to BC Wildfire Services, the fire is about 437 hectares in size.
The fire now known as the Keremeos Creek Wildfire is 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton. It was first discovered Friday.
There are currently 50 BC Wildfire Service personnel, including structure protection personnel and Parattack personnel that were deployed onto the fire as of noon Saturday.
Three helicopters continue to work on the fire through this evening. Multiple fire department apparatus and personnel are assisting with structural protection.
This wildfire is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support at this time, though these resources remain available on standby as the incident evolves.
An Incident Management Team has been activated for this wildfire and will assume management of the wildfire in coming days. These teams follow the Incident Command System (ICS) which is an organizational structure, which includes command of the fire, including safety and information, finance, logistics, planning and operations. The IMT helps to relieve pressure from the local fire centre and zones, allowing them to focus on responding to new fire starts.
—with files from the RDOS and BC Wildfire Services