An exciting new exhibition from Chilean-Canadian artist Karla Avendaño opens this Friday, Sept. 24, at Leir House in Penticton.
The exhibit, titled Hathor: Goddess of Many Things, will run through Nov. 6, and is presented by the Penticton and District Arts Council.
Avendaño has served as the council’s artist in residence at Leir House since early 2020, but works out her home studio in Kaleden.
“Avendaño’s vibrant use of colour emphasizes the light that shines from within each woman,” the council said in a press release. “Each portrait considers how modern women—daughters, sisters, and mothers—are viewed by themselves and by others.”
Members of the public are invited to visit the exhibit in person Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.