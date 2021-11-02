Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon-1 p.m., “A Portrait of the Depression in Canada” presented by Jon Bartlett and Rika Ruebsaat, suggested donation of $2
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewery, 6-8:30 p.m.
• The Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Tune-Agers choir, practices are Tuesday mornings, at Penticton United Church 696 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m., and on Zoom, ages 50 and over, phone Nora: 250-462-3080 for more details
• Final Week: Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• E-bike rentals available from Freedom Bike Shop, 533 Main Street in Penticton, to reserve visit: freedombikeshop.com or for more details phone 250-493-0686
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2966 South Main Street, lunch special, 11:30 a.m., $8 includes coffee or tea; partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Antlers,” (14A); “Fireman Sam: Norman Price and the Mystery in the Sky,” (G); “Last Night in Soho,” (PG); “Dune” (PG); “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (G): “No Time To Die” (Bond 25, PG); “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG). For showtimes or to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• City of Penticton Heritage & Museum Advisory Committee meets on Zoom, 1 p.m., if you would like to watch or listen to the meeting live, send email 24 hours in advance to: committees@Penticton.ca
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Preschool Performers acting workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., ages 3.5-5, spots are limited, register at: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• Preschool art classes for ages 2-5, Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., $5 per child, a parent/guardian is required to attend, all supplies included
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Dear Evan Hansen,” (Wednesday-Thursday only)
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen inaugural board meeting, agenda includes election of 2021-22 chair/vice-chair, sessions begin at 9 a.m.
• Porcelain Jewelry Class at Penticton Art Gallery, 6:30-8:30 p.m., cost is $60 (members) and $65 (non-members)
• Penticton Tuneagers orchestra under the direction of conductor Nick Kelly. Practices are Thursday mornings at Oasis United Church 2964 Shaha Lake Rd. (note location), 9:30-11 a.m.. Anyone over 50 who is interested in joining may call or text Nick 250-462-7052 for more information.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2966 South Main Street, bingo, open at 10:30 a.m., sales at noon; play 1-4 p.m..; table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Young at Art drop-in program for kids agers 10-16, 3:15-4:30 p.m., every Thursday at Penticton Art Gallery, free, all supplies included
• Tacos & Trivia Thirst-Day, 7 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro.
• Final week: Exhibitions by Karla Avendano and Michael deMeng at Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., free
• Penticton Elks Lodge, hamburger soup lunch available with bannock, fries or onion rings from noon - 4 p.m., healing workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m. at The Sun Bowl
• Five-course Harvest Dinner at See Ya Later Ranch, Okanagan Falls, $99, call: 250-497-8267
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7-9 p.m.
• Karaoke with your host DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Royal Canadian Legion, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Fish-and-chips at the Elks Lodge, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., $10
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., $10, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2966 South Main Street, mat yoga, 9 a.m., intermediate and advanced line dancing, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “No Time To Die,” (Bond 25, Friday-Sunday).
Saturday, Nov. 6
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre craft fair, featuring baking, crafts, art work, jewelery, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 2966 South Main Street
• Fall Fresh Sheet Menu at Sumac Ridge, Summerland, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., free
• Royal Canadian Legion, meat draws, 2 p.m., food available, live music to follow, 4 - 7 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro
• Penticton Elks Lodge, meat draw, 4 p.m., beef stroganoff dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with Still Thirsty
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Saturday burgers, noon-4 p.m., prices start at $3.50
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 2966 South Main Street, chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
• UFC 268 at The Barking Parrot, 7 p.m., no cover charge, 19 and over
Sunday, Nov. 7
• Daylight Savings Time ends, 2 a.m., turn back your clock one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, pancake breakfast, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
• Breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $7, Grimms meat draw, last man standing, dice game, horse races, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• Sumac Ridge Bubbles And Brunch Series, Summerland, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $40
EDITOR’S NOTE: Unless otherwise listed, all calendar activities will require proof of vaccination. Email calendar items to: editor@pentictonherald.ca