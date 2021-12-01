Next week will be Penticton residents’ last chance of the season to put out yard waste for curbside collection.
Unlimited amounts of yard waste will be picked up the week of Dec. 6-10 on regular collection days. In addition to using a city-issued cart, residents can also leave their yard waste in paper bags or other clearly marked reusable containers.
If your additional yard waste is not collected, leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.
Branches may be bundled using string or twine, provided the branches are no more than three feet in length, three inches diameters, and the bundles weigh no more than 50 pounds.
Yard waste pickup will resume on the week of Feb. 28, 2022.