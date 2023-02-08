A proliferation of short-term rental properties resulted in Penticton’s long-term renters paying nearly $50 million more than they otherwise would have over a five-year period, according to a consultant who’s helping with a review of the city’s program.
The figure was presented to council at its meeting Tuesday by Odete Pinho of EcoPlan International, one of the consulting firms hired to study Penticton’s short-term rental policy and recommend changes.
Based on her research to date, Pinho estimates Penticton has approximately 500 short-term rentals – although just 322 of them were property licensed last year – that operate for varying lengths of time.
The number of authorized short-term rentals increased by about 40% from 2021 to 2022. They now represent about 1% of the city’s total housing stock and are equivalent to approximately 275 full-time hotel rooms.
Combined with an apartment vacancy rate of under 1%, the additional demand for rental units of all types has pushed up rents across the board, explained Pinho.
Without presenting the underlying data or full report, she said an estimate of $47.9 million in excess rent over the years 2016 through 2021 was compiled by David Wachsmuth, a McGill University professor on the forefront of such research.
“In such a tight market, what seems like a relatively small number of short-term rentals can have a very surprising degree of impact,” said Pinho.
Furthermore, she suggested there are approximately 200 full-house vacation rentals available in Penticton, which has effectively taken those homes off the market for permanent residents.
On the flip side, Pinho underscored the benefits of short-term rentals, such as increased options for tourists and the ability for homeowners to earn extra money.
“However, current owners are the ones that will benefit most here with most future owners paying more, both because the short-term rental value has already been priced into the unit and because most buyers will not run short-term rentals,” she added.
Coun. James Miller, who has consistently called for Penticton to follow in the steps of Summerland and Kelowna by limiting short-term rentals to principal residences only, said the report only galvanized his position.
“I also look forward to making a motion in May to limiting short-term rentals to primary residences only,” said Miller.
Pinho confirmed that “seems to be a trend and it is considered a best practice” now in B.C.
Other findings presented to council:
- Average annual operating revenue for a short-term rental is estimated at $54,000.
- Penticton short-term rental operators had total revenue estimated at $14 million in 2022.
- 95% of listings for Penticton short-term rentals in 2022 were for full homes.
- Average daily rates for short-term rentals increased from $360 in 2018 to $460 in 2022.
- Of the 247 short-term rental operators surveyed, 69% reported being full-time residents and 64% said they used the business for secondary income.