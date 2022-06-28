Despite a warning from one of its own about the potential for creating “professional politicians,” a majority of Summerland council voted Monday to have taxpayers cover half the cost of elected officials’ medical benefits.
By a 4-2 margin – with Couns. Doug Holmes and Doug Patan opposed and Marty Van Alphen absent – council adopted a suite of changes to its pay and benefits package that was recommended by a citizen-led task force.
Less-costly changes will see council get a flat 2% pay bump in 2023, rather than the usual practice of tying annual increases to inflation, and a fresh review of pay in 18 months’ time. Expense limits for meals were also increased.
The priciest change will see taxpayers and elected officials go 50-50 on the cost of medical benefits.
According to a staff report, the annual cost to the public if all seven members of council sign on to one of the plans offered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities would range from $4,600 to $11,000, while the annual cost to the public if all seven join a plan for district employees would be $18,000.
Dan Leighton, a retired fire chief who sat on the task force, said offering benefits is meant to encourage younger people to seek office, but asking the public to cover 100% of the bill was seen as “too far-reaching."
“To entice new people, you have to have something for them. I know a lot of younger people may be committed to the community, but don’t see any benefit to them,” said Leighton.
Coun. Doug Holmes doesn’t buy that.
“I’m not really convinced that benefits are an enticement for potential candidates to run for office. I know it’s presumed that’s the case, but I’ve never really seen any reports or empirical evidence to demonstrate that,” he said.
“I think once you start providing benefits, then people start looking at locally elected people as professional politicians and I don’t think we should be going down that road at all. I think we’re community members and you don’t necessarily change what you’re doing just because you’re on local council.”
The other citizen members of the task force were Len Colman, a senior investment advisor, and Kelly Marshall, CEO of Summerland Credit Union. They were assisted by three members of district staff.
Summerland is now the only community in the South Okanagan offering subsidized benefits for elected officials.