Climate activists will rally Wednesday afternoon in Penticton to mark the one-year anniversary of B.C.’s historic heat dome and demand action more action on the environment from the federal government.
MP Richard Cannings is among the dignitaries expected to be in attendance for the rally, which begins at 1 p.m. in Rotary Park near The Peach, alongside local activists and ordinary residents.
“We have to end climate delay and look at all development with a climate lens: reducing emissions, using nature-based solutions, creating strong policies for building construction, tree canopy protection, and water conservation, and listening to scientists and community members who are concerned about human and environmental health and security,” said organizers in a press release.
“People will tell their stories of how the heat dome and other climate disasters of 2021 impacted their lives and their families. They will be invited to add their comments or climate hopes to the public sidewalk along the park.”