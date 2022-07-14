As the temperature rises, fire bans are ratcheting up.
Category 2 fires, fireworks, and sky lanterns are all banned starting Friday at noon, said the Kamloops Fire Centre.
“Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail,” said the fire centre.
“If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.”
Campfires no larger than a half-metre high and wide are still allowed.
The Kamloops Fire Centre includes the Okanagan Valley.
The prohibitions apply to public and private land are in effect until Oct. 15, unless the orders are rescinded earlier.
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.