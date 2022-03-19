The Purple Pantry, Penticton's community fridge and pantry, was officially opened Saturday, March 19, 2022 outside the Elks Lodge.
Doing the honours with the scissors were, from left, co-creator Allison Howard, co-creator Dave Corbeil and Lori Kidd from the Elks Lodge.
About 50 people were on hand, including members of Penticton City Council, for the ribbon cutting.
Those who are needing food are welcomed to take what's required.
Howard thanked various groups, individuals and businesses in the community for their overwhelming support.