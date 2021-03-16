The looming closure of Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton became a talking point Monday afternoon during Question Period at the B.C. Legislature.
Pathways, which services approximately 1,000 clients per year who are struggling with drugs and alcohol, has been told by Interior Health that its three contracts worth about $500,000 annually will be terminated May 31.
Interior Health will take the services in-house and has promised a smooth transition for clients, but Pathways and its supporters aren’t convinced.
Trevor Halford, the B.C. Liberal critic for mental health and addictions, tried to get answers Monday from Premier John Horgan, but his queries were instead handled by Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. NDP government’s minister of mental health and addictions.
What follows is condensed transcript of their three-minute exchange. It has been edited for clarity and length.
Halford: Pathways Addiction Recovery Centre has been a cornerstone of the Penticton community, serving over 1,000 clients a year for 20 years. Two weeks ago the premier and this government decided to end that funding and put 1,000 people's treatment at risk. At a time when overdose deaths are at an all-time high, it makes zero sense for this premier to be taking away a recovery option for local communities.
My question is to the premier. Will he commit today to stop the closure of the Pathways treatment centre?
Malcolmson: Interior Health is, as all the health authorities are, making their own decisions about addictions, mental health and health delivery. They start and stop contracts all the time. That this is coming in-house is hoped to bring more stability of care for the people that need it.
Halford: What's clear to me today is that the minister responsible for mental health and addictions doesn't have a lot of responsibility. It's a fact. My question is to the premier. Will he step in and restore the funding to the treatment centre?
Malcolmson: Where the B.C. Liberal government failed to invest in mental health and addictions treatment, our government is, and the health authorities are the ones that deliver the service.
Here is some of what is newly available under our NDP government, with Interior Health, to help people with mental health and addictions treatment…. We just this month added 10 new government-funded youth treatment beds. They've come online; they're helping people right now.
Also this month, five new innovative, integrated treatment teams are beginning to see clients throughout the Southern Interior. Kamloops, Cranbrook, West Kelowna, Enderby and Salmon Arm areas all have these new teams that are helping people get addictions support, beating back stigma that couldn't get it before.
We just opened a new urgent primary care centre in Penticton. It's opening at the end of March. It will provide long-term primary care, so that people can get all their health care needs, including mental health and addictions. It's particularly focused on specialized services. And there is more. These are all things that our government is choosing to fund, where the previous government did not.
Halford: Pathways is low-barrier. It offers a continuum of care that can last years, as well as a drop-in centre, so that anyone off the streets can come in to see them. This is not the case in an urgent care centre. People in Penticton will be losing access to these drop-in services, which Interior Health says will no longer be offered. People needing treatment will be forced to wait in line at the local clinic, instead of receiving specialized services. Why is the premier eliminating drop-in services for those with mental health challenges?
Malcolmson: When the existing external contract ends on May 31, Interior Health assures us, there will be no disruption in continuity of care for people that need it. We are adding a multitude of ways, more and more services, for people to be able to overcome stigma, to have services that meet them where they are at.
This is an unprecedented expansion in access to addictions treatment support, beyond anything British Columbia has ever seen, and the need is deeper than anything British Columbia has ever seen. The loss of life from the overdose crisis has meant that we have accelerated British Columbia's response enormously. We have more than 200 government-funded treatment beds in Interior Health. We've added Foundry locations, peer-led for young people and young adults, in Kelowna and Penticton, to support young people with mental health and addictions issues…
Frankly, it's dangerous for the Opposition to suggest that there are not treatment options for people. There are expanded, in every part of the province, more options for addictions treatment and support and recovery than there have ever been before. The need is deeper than it has been before….
Information publicly made available from Interior Health says that on a medical basis, there is not going to be any reduction in care for people in need. There will be an expansion. I hope the member will get behind that message from our health authority and let people know that help is there for them.