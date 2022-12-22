The five nominees for The Herald’s Newsmaker of the Year will be revealed Friday at 5 a.m.
The five finalists were selected by reporters from the Penticton Herald’s newsroom with the readers deciding in an online poll as to who the winner will be.
The Newsmaker is the individual who had the biggest presence in local news over the past 12 months. It is not intended as a tribute or lifetime achievement accolade.
The following is a list of the 19 previous Newsmakers of the Year:
• 2003: Mother Nature
• 2004: Save Penticton’s Agriculture from Division and Extinction (SPADE)
• 2005: Frank the Baggage Handler
• 2006: Jake Kimberley
• 2007: Kristi Richards
• 2008 Captain Jonathan Snyder
• 2009: Tom Siddon
• 2010: Duncan Keith
• 2011: Rita Chretien
• 2012: Adam Fitzpatrick
• 2013: John Vassilaki
• 2014: Elvena Slump
• 2015: Penticton City Council
• 2016: David Kampe
• 2017: Mother Nature
• 2018: Helena Konanz
• 2019: Richard Cannings
• 2020: Front-line workers
• 2021: Jerome Abraham