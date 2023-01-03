The winners are in for the inaugural 2022 Okanagan Young Writers' Awards.
Submissions to the contest were received from 50-plus students at more than 20 schools around the region. Contestants had to be between the ages of 14 and 19 and enrolled in education.
Works were judged by a panel of three judges, all of whom are Okanagan College professors.
The top prize in each category was $200 and the best submissions are being compiled into a print edition, which will be available via Okanagan Publishing House or Amazon. Proceeds from sales of the book will support next year’s contest.
Emma Unruh of the University of British Columbia Okanagan won first place in the poetry category. Second place went to Jeremy Bader (Okanagan College, Vernon) and third place went Anna Biernacki (Salmon Arm Secondary School).
In the fiction event, Bader came out on top, followed by Ray Davie (Kelowna Secondary School) and Caileigh Watson (Heritage Christian Online School).
Winners will be recognized at an award ceremony and reading on Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m., at the Okanagan Regional Library branch at 4105 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna.