Macy Block and Chase Clermont love Princess Margaret Secondary School.
As the Class of 2023’s valedictorians, the two will give their address at tonight’s (Monday, June 26) graduation and will be among the 120 teens walking Tuesday from the Rose Garden to the Penticton Lakeside Resort in a grad walk.
“Maggie is one of my favourite places, I feel a really great sense of community here, especially being involved in leadership where the students can come together,” Macy said in an interview with The Herald on Friday.
“We’re just so tight-knit here, everybody knows everybody.”
“The sense of community in a smaller school is unmatched,” Chase echoed. “You can walk down the hall and you know all the teachers and can crack jokes with them. We know the name of every student in Grade 12 as well as most in the younger grades as well.”
The valedictorian honour is picked solely by student vote.
Chase and Macy are both Gold Cord recipients, an academic honour based on their entire high school career.
Outside of the classroom, Macy was active in the leadership program which included co-organizing a haunted house where $2,000 was raised for the Maggie Cares initiative which helps families who require assistance.
She’s worked every summer at a motel on Skaha Beach, in addition to other part-time jobs at Boston Pizza and house cleaning.
“I like to lead initiatives that not only help the school, but the community as well. We held an Earth Day cleanup down at Skaha Beach as our way to give back to the community for donating so much to the grad community with scholarships and to the grad fund,” she said.
Chase said he carried a heavy course load this year, but found time to work at The Feedway, which is co-owned by his stepfather Johnny Aantjes. Chase also volunteers to shop for the Breakfast Club, which his parents help coordinate. He also has a keen interest in cars.
The two valedictorians have been friends since their days at Skaha Lake Middle School. Over the years they’ve been in several classes together at Princess Margaret. They spent most of this past Friday together, putting the final touches on their speech.
In their interview with The Herald, they praised all of the teachers at Maggie, but when asked to give special recognition to their favourite, Macy named history/law teacher Jeff Fitton and Chase chose Mike Redford, who taught him math in Grade 9 and he now teaches in the learning centre, an open study block.
“Mr. Fitton is a teacher when anytime you need help with something, he will help you,” said Macy. “At the start of every class, every single day, he asks the students, ‘how are you doing?’ He makes a significant effort — he goes above and beyond — to make everyone’s day better.”
Praising the efforts of Redford, Chase explained, “He’s a teacher you’ll see helping people through emotional and family problems, helping people get into university, helping people get their first job. He’s always smiling and he knows everybody’s name.”
The valedictorians also had kind words for vice-principal Terry Grady who they described as a “positive and uplifting” administrator.
As for next year, Macy will attend Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops where she will begin a Bachelor of Arts with the goal of becoming a high school teacher.
“I want to be a teacher because I love it here. I spent a lot of time in second semester over at Skaha (Middle School) as a peer tutor, working with the Grade 8 students there. I’d love to be able to come back as a teacher.”
Chase is taking a different path. This summer he will begin online courses in business and accounting and in the fall will take over as general manager of The Feedway, a pet and livestock feed store on Green Mountain Road.
Both admit to having mixed emotions about graduating.
“I’m definitely ready to move on, but I am going to miss so many aspects of high school,” said Macy.
“There’s a lot I’m going to miss about school,” said Chase. “You see everybody every day, the sense of routine, but we’ve been in school for 13 years now and I think we’re all equipped with the values and skills we need to move on.”
Macy is the daughter of Karen Block of Penticton and Chad Block of Drumheller and Chase the son of Russ Clermont of Kelowna and Jasmine Aantjes of Penticton.
While 120 is a small graduating class in comparison to other schools in the Okanagan Valley, it’s big by comparison for Macy’s mom. She graduated with 12 others in a kindergarten-to-Grade 12 school in Morrin, Alta.
Tuesday's Maggie graduation parade begins at 5:45 p.m. and the graduates will walk down Lakeshore Drive. The traditional car parade has been cancelled this year. The public is invited to watch the parade and cheer the graduates as they walk to their prom.
Pen-Hi’s grad walk is tonight (June 26) — 6 p.m. beginning in the Japanese Garden, beside the Penticton Art Gallery and circling Okanagan Lake Park.
--
To report a typo: editor@pentictonherald.ca