Public access to Okanagan Lake in Naramata will not be affected by the planned redevelopment of a waterfront property, says the community’s elected representative.
Karla Kozakevich, who represents Area E on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, on Thursday spoke in support of a development variance permit to reduce from 7.5 to 1.5 metres the front yard setback at 3180 3rd St.
The variance, which was subsequently approved, will allow the property owners to tear down an existing home and build a new home five metres closer to a narrow, empty lot immediately to the north through which the public can access the lake.
That empty lot is actually a road end, said Kozakevich, so redevelopment on the neighbouring property “is not going to impede that lake access – it can’t.”
The board received two letters opposing issuance of the DVP and one in support from an immediate neighbour.