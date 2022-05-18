Winners of the Kiwanis Trivia Night share a moment at St. Saviour's Anglican Church, Wednesday evening.
From left, Craig Henderson, Gerald Anderson, Ian Butters and James Miller.
The "Les Quizerables" team finished one point ahead of the ICBC foursome of Bernie Greig, Charlie Greig, Cindy Battison and Bill Battison.
There was a tie for third place. One team included Rob McCafferty, Ed Schneider, Ross Arnott and Tina Lina. The other team was Bryana Rahkola, Joyce Ericson, Sarfah Edwards and Kelly Catherwood.
The event was a fundraiser for OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
A total of 22 four-person teams matched wits with 100 trivia questions.
All four winning teams donated the combined purse of $500 in cash back to the OSNS.