Seven new food hubs around B.C. were seeded with $5.6 million in grant funding from the provincial government earlier this month, but a proposed facility in Summerland that has been in the works for nearly four years wasn’t even put forward for consideration.
Creating an Okanagan Food Hub, which would combine equipment for manufacturing food products with research and business support, has been a strategic priority of the agriculture-oriented District of Summerland since 2017.
Much of the planning work has been done by consultant Jane Campardo, who presented an update to council this week.
She said there was a “really quick turnaround” last fall for applications to the provincial grants that’s now sending money to communities like Greenwood and Rock Creek and Kamloops. Plus, she hadn’t secured a location and funding commitments from other partners due mainly to pandemic-related uncertainty.
But she’s optimistic there will be a fresh grant intake this spring and has her eyes on other funding opportunities too.
“There’s definitely interest (on the part of the provincial government) in food security, food systems, and especially in rural communities… so I’m hopeful there will be another program to support a project like ours at the provincial level,” said Campardo.
She told council she has commitment letters and support from at least a dozen business groups and associations.
“There’s still a need and interest in this hub,” added Campardo.
But, as Coun. Erin Carlson noted, converting that interest into contracts has been difficult.
“The people that are the reason that we’ve even been having this conversation should be contributing to it as renters, as space users, as businesspeople,” said Carlson.
Campardo suggested timing has been an issue.
“There’s definitely some (clients) that are ready to start tomorrow if we had the facility open tomorrow. The challenge is that we have the interest now and we’re hoping we’ll have the good momentum so that the timing of when they want to launch their business will be the time that we receive funds and will be able to start buying equipment for the space,” she explained.
Since 2019, the district has spent approximately $125,000 on the project, $100,000 of which came from a provincial grant, according to Brad Dollevoet, director of development services. The district has already spent the $10,000 it had budgeted for the project this year and will rely on a commitment from one of its partners, Community Futures, to continue paying Campardo as required.
Ten food hubs are now funded across B.C. and geared to local products, such as seafood on Vancouver Island.
“With each new food hub, we’re giving more small- and medium-sized businesses room to grow, creating jobs and helping communities connect with local food,” Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a press release.