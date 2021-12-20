Transit service in the West Bench neighbourhood of Penticton is set to begin Jan. 3.
The initial schedule shows three trips daily, Monday through Friday. The route starts and ends at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre with three timed stops on the West Bench: Russet Drive at West Bench Hill Road; Sandstone Drive at Bartlett Drive; and West Bench Drive at Jonathan Drive. There will be additional non-timed stops throughout the community.
Each trip will cost $2.25 for a single adult fare. Kids 12 and under ride for free on all BC Transit services.
The new West Bench service, which is managed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, will be reviewed later in the year with an eye to making any necessary improvements.
“Community feedback will help the RDOS and BC Transit ensure community needs are being met,” said Riley Gettens, RDOS director for Area F, in a press release.
“This project has been long in the making and it is great to be able to connect Greater West Bench residents and visitors to larger centres through this local transit service.”
Planning work on the service has been underway since at least 2011. The community was last served by transit in the early 1990s.