A long-running legal feud over a mushroom farm in rural Summerland will drag on a bit longer, after the judge presiding over the trial asked Monday for further submissions from the Crown.
Two brothers, Brad and Darren Besler, are each accused of mischief and criminal harassment dating back to June 2019. The alleged victim is their Garnet Valley Road neighbour, Thor Clausen, owner of What The Fungus.
The brothers represented themselves during a three-week trial in provincial court in Penticton that was supposed to conclude Monday with a decision from Judge Michele Daneliuk.
However, the judge said that after deliberating on the “extensive evidence” presented at trial, she wants to hear from the Crown about whether mischief is included within the offence of criminal harassment.
“An easier example to understand would be if someone is charged with assault with a weapon and a judge finds the person did assault the other individual but they didn’t use a weapon, assault is included within assault with a weapon so that person could still be convicted of assault,” said Daneliuk.
The Crown has until Sept. 10 to file a submission. The Beslers must reply by Sept. 13, when a date for the decision will also be set.