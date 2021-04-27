A long-time Penticton resident is the newest member of Castlegar city council.
Brian Bogle, who moved to Penticton at age 3 and graduated from Pen-Hi, won in a byelection landslide, Saturday.
Bogle collected 1,518 votes (64%), beating three other opponents, including Sandy Bojechko who was a distant second with 371 votes.
Bogle worked at Penticton’s Safeway store from 1976-99, first in the downtown and then the Peach Tree Mall. He moved with the company to Kamloops, then Trail and most recently Castlegar, where he retired in 2019 as the store’s manager.
“Because of my job and some controversies that can come with being on city council, I never ran for office. But, it was always something I was interested in dating back to when I was a teenager in Penticton. I always followed city council, still do” Bogle said in an interview.
Similar to Penticton, he said homeless and the recent opening of a shelter in Castlegar were among the key issues to voters.
The campaign was subdued due to COVID-19, but there were two candidate forums
conducted on Zoom, one by the Chamber of Commerce and another by the West Kootenay Eco-Society.
Bogle and his wife Cathy (Lowe), whose family operated the old Okanagan Amusements in Penticton, have two adult children and two grandchildren, with a third on the way. Bogle still maintains ties with the Okanagan. His brother Howard lives in Penticton and sister Leanne McDougall in Summerland.
There were two votes in the Castlegar byelection, one for council and the other for mayor following the abrupt resignation of Bruno Tassone in January.
Kirk Duff, who previously served on council for 18 years, was elected mayor.
Duff finished with 724 votes (30%), 41 better than runner-up Florio Vassilakakis, who collected 682 votes (28%). Laurence Chernoff was third with 498 votes (21%), Gordon Zaitsoff fourth at 311 (13%) and Gord Lamont fifth with 190 (8%).
Vassilakakis, who is also a former Penticton resident and nephew of Penticton’s mayor John Vassilaki, resigned his seat on council to challenge for mayor.
Of the 2,405 votes cast in the Castlegar byelection, almost 50% were at one of the two advanced polls or by mail.
Specifically, 207 ballots were received and accepted by mail of the 235 that were sent out upon request.