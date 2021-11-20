South Okanagan Similkameen Pride is holding a candlelight visual tonight (Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021) as part of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Participants are asked to meet at 171 Main Street in Penticton shortly before 6 p.m. The 30-minute event, which will not exceed the maximum of 50 participants, will include a few speeches, a two-minute silence and a candlelight walk to Gyro Park.
Attendees will be invited to sign their name and a brief message on a flag.
All social distance guidelines must be followed.
The event is in memory of those who lost their lives to transphobia.