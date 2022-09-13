Four years after launching his junior hockey career with the Penticton Vees, Cole Shephard will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre this weekend in an effort to launch his professional career.
Shephard is among the 26 players on the Vancouver Canucks roster for the six-game Young Stars tournament running Friday through Monday at the SOEC. Rookie squads from the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will also be in attendance.
After notching 24 points in 53 games for the Vees during the 2018-19 campaign, Shephard walked away from a commitment to Harvard University and signed with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. However, injuries limited him to just 78 games over three seasons with the Giants.
Shephard, now 20, returned to form in the latter part of the 2021-22 campaign and finished with 20 points in 28 games – and caught the attention of Canucks brass, including Ryan Johnson, general manager of the Abbotsford Canucks farm team.
“He was a guy I wanted to give an opportunity to. He’s healthy,” said Johnson of Shephard during a conference call with reporters Tuesday.
“When I spoke to him and invited him to be a part of (Young Stars), I could feel the smile on his face through the phone and his excitement. He’s a guy who – and we’ve got many of them in this tournament – who are coming to show they want to be a part of the Canucks organization. We’re a team of merit, and if a guy comes in on an invite and earns something or an opportunity to continue on to main camp, we want to give them that opportunity.”
Other up-and-coming Canucks to watch include goaltender Ty Young and defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev, whom the club selected with its 144th and 208th picks, respectively, in the 2022 NHL draft.
The club’s top two picks in 2022, Jonathan Lekkerimäki (15th overall) and Elias Pettersson (80th) won’t be in Penticton as they’ve already started the season with their club teams in Sweden, according to Johnson.
Vancouver’s rookies are set to travel Thursday by bus to Kelowna, where they’ll undergo medical assessments, then head to Penticton to start practising.
Edmonton’s roster includes its four most-recent first-round picks – Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault and Reid Schaefer – along with other rising stars like Carter Savoie and Matvei Petrov. The club is also bringing a handful of undrafted free agents.
Winnipeg’s entry will feature three of its recent first-rounders – Cole Perfetti, Chaz Lucius and Brad Lambert – while Calgary will showcase farm hands like Jakob Pelletier, Dustin Wolf, Connor Zary, Mathias Emilio Pettersen, Walker Duehr and Ilya Solovyov.
During its initial run from 2010 through 2017, the tournament attracted as many as five NHL clubs, but by 2018 it was reduced to just the Canucks and Jets, plus two university squads.
The event was cancelled in 2019 and attempts to revive it in 2020 and 2021 were scuttled by the pandemic.
Andrew Jakubeit, who helped get the tournament off the ground and still serves as local co-chair, noted seven officials and more than 100 players who attended Young Stars have gone on to skate in the NHL.
“Each player is showcasing their talent and desire to play in the NHL, so the hockey is fast, intense and very skilled. It is a great opportunity for fans to see top prospects competing for a spot on their club’s roster, and for the management of each team to get a chance to evaluate their prospects in a real game environment,” said Jakubeit in an email Tuesday.
“The tournament has been successful in the past because of the community support, the venue, our location, and the great staff putting on the event. It is always exciting to see the NHL come to town along with all the media attention, hockey heroes of the past, and the future young stars of the game.”
Jakubeit said tickets sales have been strong, but there are still seats available. He singled out Sunday as being of prime interest to families, with a party on the plaza outside the SOEC set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature Canucks mascot Fin, games, crafts, bouncy castles, road hockey and more.
Single game tickets are on sale for $26 for adults and $15 for kids ages 12 and under. A limited number of double-header packages are available for $35, which includes single tickets to a pair of games, plus a $20 concession voucher.
And, for the hockey fan who wants it all, VIP packages are available for $400 that include ice-level seating for all six games, access to a buffet of appetizers and a private cash bar, plus tickets to the Vees exhibition game Sunday against the Chilliwack Chiefs and a commemorative duffel bag.
Aside from the games, the clubs will also be running practices inside the South Okanagan Events Centre that will be open to the public and free to attend.
The game schedule is:
Friday: Winnipeg vs. Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Friday: Calgary vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Penticton Vees vs. Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL exhibition), 2 p.m.
Saturday: Calgary vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Monday: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, 11 a.m.
Monday: Vancouver vs. Edmonton, 2:30 p.m.