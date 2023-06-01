Thursday, June 1
• Today is the first day of June and the 152nd day of 2023
• Final day: Provincial Festival of Performing Arts, pianoforte, strings and Chamber at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church; speech arts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; musical theatre at Penticton United Church; classical voice at First Baptist Church; vocal variety at Church of Nazarene; strings, Chamber, brass and woodwinds at Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church and dance at Cleland Theatre; sessions are $5 each and begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. concert at Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25, available at SOEC box office, the door or online at: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Okanagan Wine Festival begins, first of nine days at venues across the valley, for events: thewinefestivals.com
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 101 Martin Street, 9 a.m.
• Mia Harris and Sarah Senecal Sing PIAF, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, Love Simon (PG, 110 minutes), 6 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Elk’s Lodge, acoustic jam session, 6:30-8:30 p.m., bring your instruments
• The Shabby Coachman, celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts 1 p.m.
• Now on display at Penticton Museum and Archives: Made Right Here, Penticton’s Built Heritage
• Current exhibitions at Penticton Art Gallery: Nipat Anniversary: Skelyap, Rad on the Rez; Sus Yoo: The Bear’s Medicine
Friday, June 2
• Summerland Action Fest, first of three days, slopitch games begin at 6:30 p.m. at all designated fields, entertainment at Memorial Park begins at 5 p.m. with Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, The Rockaholics, 6 p.m., opening ceremonies, 7 p.m., The Bay Island All-Stars, 7:30 p.m., Barracuda, a tribute to Led Zeppelin and Heart, 9 p.m.
• Critically-acclaimed Prince George stand-up comedian Alex Mackenzie,Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $30, some adult material, to purchase tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Queen’s Park Elementary School carnival games, 330 Power Street, 4-7 p.m., dunk tank, face painting, food trucks, all funds to Science and Technology library
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.-close
• First Friday Open Mic Night hosted by Daryl O’Neill, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m.
• Emily Triggs, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Mat yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.
• The BCBR Mega Volt cycling event begins, first of three days, The Naramata Centre, noon
• Go By Bike Week, City of Penticton lunch celebration station with Project 529, Gyro Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Doxie Walk, from Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m., presented by Penticton Dachshund Lovers
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (June 2-8): The Boogeyman (14 A, 98 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes); About My Father (PG, 89 minutes); The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes); Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, Book Club: The Next Chapter, visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, June 3
• Stanley Cup final: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights, Game 1 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC)
• Summerland Action Fest, second of three days, slopitch games begin at 8 a.m., Memorial Park events: free family zumba with Carole Patane, 9 a.m., free hooptastics with Carrie-Lyn McDougall, 10 a.m., Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, 11 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., arm wrestling, noon, free face painting, 1-4 p.m., The Slam Dogs, 1:15 p.m., Space Cowboy, a tribute to Steve Miller, 3:30 p.m., The Ray Roper Project (Stonebolt), 5:30 p.m., Party in the Park featuring The Jon Bos Band, 7-10:30 p.m., Nesters Market fireworks display, 10 p.m.
• Giant’s Head Run, begins at Summerland Aquatic Centre, 6 p.m., for more information call 250-494-0447
• Book signing: “Better World: Safer cleaner, fairer, more secure,” by former Herald columnist Bill Stollery, Penticton Public Library auditorium, 3-4 p.m.
• Solo exhibition: Anita McComas, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• TrailerHawk, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Jo Veltri, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Stride to Turn the Tide for Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan, begins at 9 a.m. at Skaha Lake Park tennis courts, a 5.6 km walk
• Rocky Mountain High, celebrating John Denver, featuring Rick Worrall, 7:30 p.m., $52.50, tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free bike valet available
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents roller skating party, Penticton Curling Club, all ages from 5-7 p.m., ages 18-plus from 7-10 p.m.
• Live music event: Sandra Kunz & Friends, The Service Station, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 7 p.m., $20, purchase online at: strokeofsoul.com
• Third annual B.C. Trails Day presented by PACA, Ward 1 and Sauerkraut trails at Skaha Bluffs, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• A Man Name Sue, tribute to Johnny Cash, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• Kettle Valley Railway is open for the season, scenic run tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday through Monday, to book: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Opera Live from the Met: Die Zauberflote (Mozart, German), Landmark Cinemas, Penticton, 210 minutes, 9:55 a.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Doodle and Drink, Penticton Art Gallery, 3-4:30 p.m., $25, ages 19 and over
• Cadet ceremonial review, Pen-Hi auditorium, 2 p.m., with 259 Panther, 902 Nighthawk, 232 Bighorn Air Cadets and 788 BC Dragoons
• GoByBike Week, KVR Pump Station celebration station with Project 529, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
• B.C . Seniors’ Week 2023 opening celebration, Changing the Conversation About Aging, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, Okanagan College, 583 Duncan Ave. W., 1-4 p.m., with the South Okanagan Big Band and keynote speaker Dr. Heather Cooke, free gelato tasting
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., free for ages 90 and over, married 50-plus years or retired 35 years, $10 for everyone else, purchase in advance from centre at 250-498-6142
• Summerland Action Fest, third and final day, slopitch games begin at 8 a.m., events in Memorial Pari: Church in the Park, 10 a.m., Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, opens 10 a.m., ACE, 12:15 pm.., NFA, 1:45 p.m., Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, 3:45 p.m., slopitch awards, 5 p.m.
• Summerland Sportsman’s Association presents Visitors Day and Kids Fishing Derby, Agur Lake Camp, 3010 Loon Lake Road, Summerland, 11 a.m-3 p.m., free hotdogs for the kids
• Andre Robert Dylan (cover tunes) at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Petunia and the Vipers, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Half-priced breakfast for seniors, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, last man standing, 2 p.m.
• 15th annual Kidney Walk, 2.5 walk from Gyro Park to the SS Sicamous and back, 8:30 a.m., registration, 9:30 a.m., walk begins, for more information, email: vi.short@hotmail.com
• South Okanagan Women in Need Society, Walk to End Abuse, Rotary Park, Penticton, walk begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds to S.S. Sicamous and back
• Live music event: Sandra Kunz & Friends, The Service Station, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 3 p.m., $20, purchase online at: strokeofsoul.com
• Trivia Night, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 5:30 p.m.
• Gord’s Place, featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests, The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., no cover, ages 19 and over
• Go By Bike Week final day, community bike ride from Gyro Park, 3 p.m.
Monday, June 5
• Stanley Cup championship. Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights, Game 2 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC)
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: health fair, 1-3:30 p.m., free admission
• Seniors Week offers free transit for seniors by the City of Penticton and B.C. Transit, June 5-9, also free access to Penticton Community Centre fitness room for ages 60 and over, 8-11 a.m.
• Boats That Float (and those that don’t), SS Sicamous, 9 a.m., with local historian and retired museum curator Randy Manuel
• Inland Waterways, a historical and informative overview of all the boats on Okanagan Lake until 1973, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 7 p.m., with historian-author Doug Cox
• Seniors Week events: outdoor yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.; Yarn and Yammer, Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30 a.m.-noon; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; learn about volunteering, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 1-2 p.m.; song catching with Yanti, The Leir House, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; strum group, The Leir House, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Zaki Ibrahim, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m
• Outdoor yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
• Doodle and Drink Workshop Volume 2, Penticton Art Gallery, 3:30-5 p.m., $25, ages 19 and over
Tuesday, June 6
• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions at 1 and 6 p.m.
• Free Seniors Week activities: Living With Intention, South Okanagan CMHA, 102-1873 Main Street, 10 a.m.; Paint-a-long, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 10 a.m.; Penticton Community Centre facility tours, 11 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m. (register at 250-490-2426); HappiPad, Penticton Community Centre, 1-2 p.m.; Frauds, Scams and Personal Safety, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, 317 Winnipeg Street, 2-3 p.m.; Downsizing, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, unit 141, 2:30 p.m.; E-bikes, what to consider before buying, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 4-5 p.m.
• Lunch at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11:30 a.m., $10
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: Try Something New, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., sign up in advance for two hours of rock painting, Mexican train dominoes, ballroom dancing, flower arranging; concession open for chili and hot dogs, 5 p.m.
• Chair bridge, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Lyse Deselliers: The Food We Grow, The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
• Free Senior’s Week activities: Silver stretch, Penticton Community Centre, 9 a.m.; Stroke awareness, Penticton Public Library, 10 a.m.; Dance duo, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, chair yoga, 10 a.m., E-Z Line Dance, 11 a.m.; End of Life Doula, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:45 a.m., Wills and Estates, Penticton Community Centre, 1-2 p.m.; Sax Among Friends, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, 2-4 p.m.; Jobs for Older Adults, Work BC, 174-1848 Main Street, 2-4 p.m.; Pages Across Generations, Boys & Girls Club, 12905 Manitoba Street, 2-4 p.m.; Exercise for Seniors, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 2;30-4 p.m.
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: open house, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., check out the facility and activities, puzzles, games, cards, pool tables and more, also: music jam with open mic, phone: 250-498-6142
• Klondike Gold Rush, author-local historian-author Doug Cox reflects on the challenges and successes, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 4 p.m.
• Jake Vaadeland and Mariel Buckley, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.
