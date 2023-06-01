2.

In this 2022 file photo, Tim Gelinas (left) of Penticton goes hand to hand with Randy Sparling as referee Dave Hicks monitors the start of the Okanagan Valley Arm Wrestling Championships at the Summerland Action Festival.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Thursday, June 1

• Today is the first day of June and the 152nd day of 2023

• Final day: Provincial Festival of Performing Arts, pianoforte, strings and Chamber at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church; speech arts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; musical theatre at Penticton United Church; classical voice at First Baptist Church; vocal variety at Church of Nazarene; strings, Chamber, brass and woodwinds at Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church and dance at Cleland Theatre; sessions are $5 each and begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. concert at Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25, available at SOEC box office, the door or online at: valleyfirsttix.ca

• Okanagan Wine Festival begins, first of nine days at venues across the valley, for events: thewinefestivals.com

• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 101 Martin Street, 9 a.m.

• Mia Harris and Sarah Senecal Sing PIAF, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Thursday Night Movies, Penticton Public Library, Love Simon (PG, 110 minutes), 6 p.m.

• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Pub, 7 p.m.

• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over

• Penticton Elk’s Lodge, acoustic jam session, 6:30-8:30 p.m., bring your instruments

• The Shabby Coachman, celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre

• Spanish conversations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts 1 p.m.

• Now on display at Penticton Museum and Archives: Made Right Here, Penticton’s Built Heritage

• Current exhibitions at Penticton Art Gallery: Nipat Anniversary: Skelyap, Rad on the Rez; Sus Yoo: The Bear’s Medicine

Friday, June 2

• Summerland Action Fest, first of three days, slopitch games begin at 6:30 p.m. at all designated fields, entertainment at Memorial Park begins at 5 p.m. with Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, The Rockaholics, 6 p.m., opening ceremonies, 7 p.m., The Bay Island All-Stars, 7:30 p.m., Barracuda, a tribute to Led Zeppelin and Heart, 9 p.m.

• Critically-acclaimed Prince George stand-up comedian Alex Mackenzie,Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $30, some adult material, to purchase tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Queen’s Park Elementary School carnival games, 330 Power Street, 4-7 p.m., dunk tank, face painting, food trucks, all funds to Science and Technology library

• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.-close

• First Friday Open Mic Night hosted by Daryl O’Neill, Penticton Art Gallery, 7:30 p.m.

• Emily Triggs, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Mat yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.

• The BCBR Mega Volt cycling event begins, first of three days, The Naramata Centre, noon

• Go By Bike Week, City of Penticton lunch celebration station with Project 529, Gyro Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Doxie Walk, from Penticton Art Gallery, 10 a.m., presented by Penticton Dachshund Lovers

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (June 2-8): The Boogeyman (14 A, 98 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes); About My Father (PG, 89 minutes); The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes); Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre, Book Club: The Next Chapter, visit: olivertheatre.ca

Saturday, June 3

• Stanley Cup final: Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights, Game 1 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC)

• Summerland Action Fest, second of three days, slopitch games begin at 8 a.m., Memorial Park events: free family zumba with Carole Patane, 9 a.m., free hooptastics with Carrie-Lyn McDougall, 10 a.m., Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, 11 a.m., Summerland’s Got Talent, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., arm wrestling, noon, free face painting, 1-4 p.m., The Slam Dogs, 1:15 p.m., Space Cowboy, a tribute to Steve Miller, 3:30 p.m., The Ray Roper Project (Stonebolt), 5:30 p.m., Party in the Park featuring The Jon Bos Band, 7-10:30 p.m., Nesters Market fireworks display, 10 p.m.

• Giant’s Head Run, begins at Summerland Aquatic Centre, 6 p.m., for more information call 250-494-0447

• Book signing: “Better World: Safer cleaner, fairer, more secure,” by former Herald columnist Bill Stollery, Penticton Public Library auditorium, 3-4 p.m.

• Solo exhibition: Anita McComas, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• TrailerHawk, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Jo Veltri, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music

• Stride to Turn the Tide for Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan, begins at 9 a.m. at Skaha Lake Park tennis courts, a 5.6 km walk

• Rocky Mountain High, celebrating John Denver, featuring Rick Worrall, 7:30 p.m., $52.50, tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., free bike valet available

• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents roller skating party, Penticton Curling Club, all ages from 5-7 p.m., ages 18-plus from 7-10 p.m.

• Live music event: Sandra Kunz & Friends, The Service Station, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 7 p.m., $20, purchase online at: strokeofsoul.com

• Third annual B.C. Trails Day presented by PACA, Ward 1 and Sauerkraut trails at Skaha Bluffs, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• A Man Name Sue, tribute to Johnny Cash, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m.

• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.

• Kettle Valley Railway is open for the season, scenic run tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday through Monday, to book: kettlevalleyrail.org

• Opera Live from the Met: Die Zauberflote (Mozart, German), Landmark Cinemas, Penticton, 210 minutes, 9:55 a.m., for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com

• Doodle and Drink, Penticton Art Gallery, 3-4:30 p.m., $25, ages 19 and over

• Cadet ceremonial review, Pen-Hi auditorium, 2 p.m., with 259 Panther, 902 Nighthawk, 232 Bighorn Air Cadets and 788 BC Dragoons

• GoByBike Week, KVR Pump Station celebration station with Project 529, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

• B.C . Seniors’ Week 2023 opening celebration, Changing the Conversation About Aging, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, Okanagan College, 583 Duncan Ave. W., 1-4 p.m., with the South Okanagan Big Band and keynote speaker Dr. Heather Cooke, free gelato tasting

• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: pancake breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., free for ages 90 and over, married 50-plus years or retired 35 years, $10 for everyone else, purchase in advance from centre at 250-498-6142

• Summerland Action Fest, third and final day, slopitch games begin at 8 a.m., events in Memorial Pari: Church in the Park, 10 a.m., Farm Solutions Family Fun Zone, opens 10 a.m., ACE, 12:15 pm.., NFA, 1:45 p.m., Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, 3:45 p.m., slopitch awards, 5 p.m.

• Summerland Sportsman’s Association presents Visitors Day and Kids Fishing Derby, Agur Lake Camp, 3010 Loon Lake Road, Summerland, 11 a.m-3 p.m., free hotdogs for the kids

• Andre Robert Dylan (cover tunes) at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover

• Petunia and the Vipers, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness

• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Half-priced breakfast for seniors, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, last man standing, 2 p.m.

• 15th annual Kidney Walk, 2.5 walk from Gyro Park to the SS Sicamous and back, 8:30 a.m., registration, 9:30 a.m., walk begins, for more information, email: vi.short@hotmail.com

• South Okanagan Women in Need Society, Walk to End Abuse, Rotary Park, Penticton, walk begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds to S.S. Sicamous and back

• Live music event: Sandra Kunz & Friends, The Service Station, 5505 Butler Street, Summerland, 3 p.m., $20, purchase online at: strokeofsoul.com

• Trivia Night, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 5:30 p.m.

• Gord’s Place, featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests, The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., no cover, ages 19 and over

• Go By Bike Week final day, community bike ride from Gyro Park, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 5

• Stanley Cup championship. Florida Panthers at Las Vegas Golden Knights, Game 2 in best-of-seven, 5 p.m. (PT, CBC)

• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: health fair, 1-3:30 p.m., free admission

• Seniors Week offers free transit for seniors by the City of Penticton and B.C. Transit, June 5-9, also free access to Penticton Community Centre fitness room for ages 60 and over, 8-11 a.m.

• Boats That Float (and those that don’t), SS Sicamous, 9 a.m., with local historian and retired museum curator Randy Manuel

• Inland Waterways, a historical and informative overview of all the boats on Okanagan Lake until 1973, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 7 p.m., with historian-author Doug Cox

• Seniors Week events: outdoor yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.; Yarn and Yammer, Penticton Art Gallery, 10:30 a.m.-noon; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; learn about volunteering, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 1-2 p.m.; song catching with Yanti, The Leir House, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; strum group, The Leir House, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Zaki Ibrahim, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m

• Outdoor yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.

• Doodle and Drink Workshop Volume 2, Penticton Art Gallery, 3:30-5 p.m., $25, ages 19 and over

Tuesday, June 6

• Penticton City Council meets, City Hall, sessions at 1 and 6 p.m.

• Free Seniors Week activities: Living With Intention, South Okanagan CMHA, 102-1873 Main Street, 10 a.m.; Paint-a-long, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, 10 a.m.; Penticton Community Centre facility tours, 11 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 11:40 a.m. (register at 250-490-2426); HappiPad, Penticton Community Centre, 1-2 p.m.; Frauds, Scams and Personal Safety, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, 317 Winnipeg Street, 2-3 p.m.; Downsizing, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, unit 141, 2:30 p.m.; E-bikes, what to consider before buying, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 4-5 p.m.

• Lunch at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 11:30 a.m., $10

• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: Try Something New, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., sign up in advance for two hours of rock painting, Mexican train dominoes, ballroom dancing, flower arranging; concession open for chili and hot dogs, 5 p.m.

• Chair bridge, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.

• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.

• Lyse Deselliers: The Food We Grow, The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

• Free Senior’s Week activities: Silver stretch, Penticton Community Centre, 9 a.m.; Stroke awareness, Penticton Public Library, 10 a.m.; Dance duo, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, room 141, chair yoga, 10 a.m., E-Z Line Dance, 11 a.m.; End of Life Doula, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:45 a.m., Wills and Estates, Penticton Community Centre, 1-2 p.m.; Sax Among Friends, Cherry Park Retirement Residence, 2-4 p.m.; Jobs for Older Adults, Work BC, 174-1848 Main Street, 2-4 p.m.; Pages Across Generations, Boys & Girls Club, 12905 Manitoba Street, 2-4 p.m.; Exercise for Seniors, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 2;30-4 p.m.

• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary events: open house, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., check out the facility and activities, puzzles, games, cards, pool tables and more, also: music jam with open mic, phone: 250-498-6142

• Klondike Gold Rush, author-local historian-author Doug Cox reflects on the challenges and successes, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 4 p.m.

• Jake Vaadeland and Mariel Buckley, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.

To submit an event email point-form details (or a poster) five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. This feature appears in Thursday's print edition.