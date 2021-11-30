B.C.’s provincial health officer announced Tuesday she’s lifting capacity restrictions for indoor events in the Interior Health region – but the good news stopped there.
Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that B.C. had recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. She said the infected person lives in the Fraser Health region and recently returned from Nigeria.
B.C. is the fourth province in Canada – the others are Alberta, Ontario and Quebec – to detect a case of the Omicron variant of concern, which was first identified in South Africa after a spike in infections. Preliminary evidence suggests the new variant transmits more easily than other versions of the virus.
COVID vaccines remain the best defence along with other measures, including wearing masks indoors, Dr. Henry said.
But the arrival of the new variant amid the respiratory illness season and holidays demands being cautious and taking “prudent action as we go through these next few weeks,” she said.
On that note, Dr. Henry announced new restrictions for faith services heading into the Christmas holiday season with people attending and participating in those services, such as choir members, required to wear masks unless physical distancing is in place, while capacity will also be limited to 50% unless every attendee is vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Dr. Henry announced that she was lifting restrictions that had limited indoor events in the Interior Health region to 50% capacity.
The restriction, which ended at midnight Tuesday, had been in effect since Aug. 20 when the region was grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Henry said the “decrease in transmission and the levelling off of our hospitalizations and the strain in communities” pushed her to lift the cap for events that require patrons to prove they’ve been fully vaccinated.
Sports teams had been among the most vocal groups calling for the restriction to end.
With files from The Canadian Press