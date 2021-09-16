The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
12:41 p.m. Bracewell Drive, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:26 p.m. Bettes Avenue, Tulameen. Burning complaint.
2:34 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
3:49 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:59 p.m. Perkins Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:04 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:47 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:25 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:40 p.m. Green Mountain Road, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
11:02 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
1:18 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Smoke.
1:52 a.m. Pine Hills Drive, Penticton. Wildfire.
3:37 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.