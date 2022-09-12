Erin Trainer has big plans for a third term on Summerland council.
“My focus over the next four years will be getting a new recreation centre built; enhancing parks and public spaces for all users; and being open to new opportunities for Summerland,” said Trainer in a press release.
“All this, while keeping a sharper eye on core responsibilities, including good governance, budgets and infrastructure, with an emphasis on improving roads. Adapting to climate change challenges and building a relationship with the Penticton Indian Band are also vitally important. The list is long, but I’m listening and I’m ready to continue working for the people of Summerland.”
Trainer, a mother of three and third-generation resident of Trout Creek, finished in second place in her first two elections.
“Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has been very difficult for all of us,” said Trainer. “It’s my goal to be part of a team that can help rebuild trust in government, and most importantly, in each other. With strong leadership, respect, and meaningful dialogue, I know we can do it.”