Mark Pendergraft is the new chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen – again.
Pendergraft, the long-time RDOS director for rural Osoyoos, won the top job by an 11-8 vote of the board on Thursday. Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen was the runner-up.
In a separate vote, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne was elected vice-chair by an 11-8 margin over Subrina Monteith, director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex).
Pendergraft is replacing Karla Kozakevich, the director for Area E (Naramata), who announced in advance she was bowing out after five years as chair to spend more time with her family.
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Pendergraft, who served as chair from 2013 to 2016 before stepping down and being replaced by Kozakevich.
“Five years ago, I would have said I was running out of energy, but after five years off as the chair, I’m full of energy and ready to go and look forward to working with you all. I want to be your chair and work for you and with you,” said Pendergraft in a short speech ahead of the vote.
Pendergraft’s sales pitch leaned heavily on his past experience in the role.
“It gives me a unique perspective of going into this eyes wide open," he added. “I do know what I’m getting in. I do know the chair is the face of the board and has to be available to attend all the community events, and I intend on doing that.”
Directors elect a chair and vice-chair annually, although the current term will end prior to the next municipal election in October 2022.
In separate votes, Johansen was elected chair of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, which is structured the same as the RDOS board, while Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff was elected vice-chair.
Johansen, who ran against McKortoff and Penticton Coun. Judy Sentes, promised in his nomination speech to stand up for the region’s health needs.
“I, for one, am getting very tired of Interior Health not being engaged with the rural communities,” said Johansen.
McKortoff was elected vice-chair in a two-person race against Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) Director Tim Roberts.