The PeachDuro enduro-style race returns to Penticton’s Peach Festival on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Organized by Penticton PeachFest, this year’s PeachDuro promises riders an exhilarating experience with challenging climbs, epic views, and fast technical descents on the Three Blind Mice trails.
Participants will compete against others and themselves in two categories, the short course with three timed stages, ideal for younger and new racers, and the long course featuring five timed stages for experienced riders seeking a challenge.
PeachDuro has garnered immense support from notable sponsors and partners, including title sponsor RPR Heating & Air Conditioning, Freedom Bike Shop, Penticton and Area Cycling Association, Oakley Mtb, Marketplace IGA, Slackwater Brewing, Travel Penticton, Bad Girl Branding, Ethos Parkour & Movement, Origin Wines, Leatt, One Up, Muc-Off, We Are One Composites, Mons Royale, and Santa Cruz Bicycles.
Safety remains a top priority, and the event organizers have ensured that first aid is provided by the Apex Ski Patrol, known for their exceptional care. The rider aid stations, sponsored by BCBR and Tonys’ Meats, stands ready to offer essential assistance to the riders.
Apart from the heart-pounding action on the trails, participants and spectators can look forward to a lively post-race celebration at Origin Wines, complete with an awards ceremony and aprés PeachDuro social. DJ entertainment and food vendors, including Choripan Chorizo, will add to the festive atmosphere.
The PeachDuro event promotes sustainability by allocating a portion of the entry fees to trail maintenance, ensuring that the trail system is well-preserved for future riders to enjoy.
Registration for PeachDuro is now open at www.peachfest.com/peachduro . Toparticipate, riders must purchase a Penticton and Area Cycling Association(PACA) membership for insurance purposes, which can be acquired at www.bikepenticton.com .
Josh Shulman, Peach Festival Director overseeing the PeachDuro, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "This event puts an emphasis on having a good time while meeting other riders and enjoying the awesome scenery on the Three Blind Mice Trails. It really is about getting out on your bike and having fun while cheering each other on as you bomb down the trails that overlook Okanagan Lake."
With the resounding success of last year's event, attracting 106 riders from around the Thompson-Okanagan and even as far as Switzerland, PeachDuro is set to provide another unforgettable experience for mountain biking enthusiasts and their familie
To register: peachfest.com/event/peachduro