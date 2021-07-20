Open mic nights are returning to Penticton on Sunday, July 25.
Co-organizers Nathan Heiberg and Brody Thompson are hosting an in-person poetry slam and open mic outside the Penticton Art Gallery, beginning at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
It will tentatively be staged outdoors in the Japanese Garden, but the tea room is available if there is extreme weather.
“We’re hoping to gauge what kind of support there is. If it goes over well, hopefully it will become a more regular event, perhaps one night a month” said Heiberg, who is better known in the arts community as DJ Shakes due to his contagious enthusiasm and love for all genres of music.
“We’re hoping to create some interest and see what we can build in a small community. There’s definitely a lot of talent here.”
To the best of his knowledge, there’s not an open mic in Penticton at the present time. Others, including events at The Dream Cafe and Wild Scallion, have proven to be successful in the past but folded
during the pandemic.
The event at the art gallery will be structured with three-minute rounds, adjudicated before a panel of five guest judges and only original material will be allowed. It’s open to poets, musicians and story tellers.
The event will be pass-the-hat and nobody needs to feel obligated to donate.
“It’s going to be a good chance for poets and other artists to try out some new material. So far, we’ve received a fairly healthy response,” Thompson said. “We did a gorilla-style, pop-up event last Sunday at the Japanese Garden to passersby, we handed out some flyers and created awareness to what it is we were doing.”
Email: nathanshakes@yahoo.com or phone: 250-486-6281 for more information.