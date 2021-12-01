Local landfills have switched to reduced winter hours effective Wednesday and lasting through February 2022.
Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will now be closed Sundays, meaning regular operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The transfer station in Keremeos will now be closed Wednesdays, leaving it open Sundays only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And the Oliver landfill is now opening later on weekdays. Its new operating hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 3:45 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Finally, the Okanagan Falls Landfill is closed on Saturdays over the winter but remains open weekdays from 10:00 am to 1:45 pm.
All sites are operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and will be closed on statutory holidays and Boxing Day.