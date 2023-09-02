Volunteers checked in 1,266 bikes this summer during the 17 weeks a valet service operated in Gyro Park alongside the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
That marks a 32% increase in usage over the previous best year of 2022, according to the Penticton and Area Cycling Association, which has operated the Saturday service for the past five market seasons.
“The use of the service has been building consistently since 2018, but the jump this year was like nothing we’ve seen before,” said PACA urban director Matt Hopkins in a note to members.
While free to use – and donations to PACA are no longer encouraged – the service was funded by a $3,500 grant from the City of Penticton.
“The valet works and we’ve shown that for five years,” said Hopkins.
“It’s time to pass the torch and make it much bigger and better. Peachfest, Elvis festival, car shows, Ribfest, SOEC events, convention centre events are just a few examples where the service can be particularly effective in addition to the farmers’ market. It also helps solve major parking issues for the city.”