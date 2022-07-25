Just two people registered their opposition to four reverse-petitions that were recently concluded by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
All four of the alternate approval processes were required for the RDOS to obtain public assent to borrow money or establish services. Under the process, if more than 10% of eligible voters in a particular area register opposition to the proposal, the RDOS must either send the matter to a full referendum or goes back to the drawing board.
Results of the four AAPs were approved by the RDOS board its meeting July 21. The results were:
- Hedley parks maintenance cost contribution service establishment, for which zero responses were received from among 500 eligible voters. The cost of the new service is capped annually at the greater of $5,250 or $0.05378 per $1,000 of net taxable value. For the owner of a $500,000 home, the annual cost is projected at $26.89.
- Mosquito control cost recovery method, for which zero responses were received from among 70,247 eligible voters in Areas A to I (but excluding Area E), plus the municipalities of Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland. The cost of the service is capped annually at the greater of $181,000 or $0.00645 per $1,000 of net taxable value of land. The AAP simply authorized the RDOS to amend the way it apportions costs. For the owner of a $500,000 home in Penticton, the annual cost of the service is slated to drop from $3 to $0.35. But for the owner of a $500,000 home in rural Area C, the annual cost will rise from $3 to $24.
- Naramata fire trucks loan authorization, for which zero responses were received from among 1,663 eligible voters in Area E. The AAP authorized the Naramata Fire Department to purchase two new trucks at a total cost of $400,000 to be borrowed over 20 years. The owner of a $1-million home will see her annual cost for fire protection rise from $409 to $431.
- West Bench soil removal and disposition service, for which two responses were received from among 1,498 eligible voters in Area F. The service, which will track the removal and addition of soil on the West Bench, was a key recommendation from a 2021 geotechnical study of the neighbourhood that also recommended no new swimming pools, secondary dwellings or subdivisions due to soil stability concerns. The service is expected to cost the owner of a $1-million home about $18 per year.