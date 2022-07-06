Five interpretive kiosks have been installed on rail trails in the region to help bring the Valley’s train history to life.
“These distinctive kiosks reflect the trains that once travelled throughout the interior. This rail history and the rail beds that remain are important reasons why these trails exist to this day,” said Mark Pendergraft, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, in a press release.
“The kiosks are intended to highlight the extensive trail network and unique biodiversity in the region. The kiosks will soon be outfitted with regional trail mapping, trail etiquette and historical references, and local biodiversity information.”
The RDOS led the project with funding from Rec Sites and Trails BC. The kiosks were supplied by Vernon-based European Timberframe Corp.
The kiosk locations are: Chute Lake; Okanagan Falls Trestle; McAlpine Bridge – Tuc-el-Nuit; Similkameen Rail Trail – Cawston; Road 21.