The results of a three-round public survey on an Official Community Plan update for the Naramata area will be revealed Tuesday night at an electronic open house.
“The purpose of the survey was to gather input from the community about what should be considered in the OCP review and create a community vision. At the open house, we will discuss the results and interpretation, present a draft community vision, take feedback and questions, and announce the prize winners,” explained the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a press release.
Approximately 600 people completed the surveys. The open house is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. To view it, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca/area-e-ocp.
The OCP for Area F and the rest of Naramata was last updated in 2008.
An OCP provides guidance and policies on a broad range of topics, including land use, transportation, housing, parks and infrastructure. OCPs also designate land for specific purposes like commercial office, retail, residential, park and industrial uses.
Collectively, the policies and land use map are intended for use by the RDOS, other agencies and the community to guide development for 25-plus years.