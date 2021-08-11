The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.

9:49 a.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Car fire.

11:22 a.m. Victoria Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:51 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Smoke.

2:47 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Public service.

7:16 p.m. Weyburn Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:22 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Burning complaint.

10:33 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Wednesday

12:18 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.