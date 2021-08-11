The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Hody Drive, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.
9:49 a.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Car fire.
11:22 a.m. Victoria Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:51 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Smoke.
2:47 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Public service.
7:16 p.m. Weyburn Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:22 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:33 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Wednesday
12:18 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.