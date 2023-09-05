South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council offered four-and-a-half hours of free family entertainment in recognition of Labour Day, Saturday at Gyro Park. Local musician and retired City of Penticton employee Gord McLaren was among the entertainers.
Most Popular
Articles
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Highway closed at least 'several days' more
- Slide closes highway between Summerland and Peachland
- No date set yet for reopening of Highway 97
- Two of three wildfires under control, one still a threat
- Real-life crook hits steam railway
- Historic lodge OK, surrounding forest not
- Businesses, ministry digging in for extended highway closure
- Letters to the Editor (4): Saturday, September 2, 2023
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Democrat Amo could be 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after primary win
- Canadian fighter Serhiy Sidey earns UFC contact with first-round TKO victory
- Viking-themed B.C. performers made mud dragons at Burning Man quagmire
- No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
- Say cheese: Ohtani body double finds way into Angels' team photo
- 'Senseless violence': Calgary police chief promising arrests after weekend riot