An off-duty Vernon Mountie saved a woman from drowning at a Lake Country Beach.
Const. Kerri Parish was with her family at Pebble Beach on July 9 when there was a commotion out in the water. A woman had fallen off a flotation device and appeared to be having difficulty staying afloat.
Parish grabbed her paddleboard and raced out to the woman now fully submerged in the water. She pulled the woman to the surface and swam her back to safety at the shore.
The woman, somewhat disoriented, was otherwise well and she and her family were grateful for Parish’s assistance.
I knew something was wrong and I had to act quickly,” said Parish in a Vernon RCMP press release. “I feel blessed to have been in the right place and time, with the right equipment available that allowed me to help.”
This week is National Drowning Prevention Week.