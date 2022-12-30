It sounds good in theory, but an expert recommendation to establish a 10-person medical response unit within the Penticton Fire Department may not be the best way to increase efficiency, says Chief Larry Watkinson.
The recommendation was one of dozens contained in a community safety resource review conducted by a pair of B.C. university professors on behalf of the City of Penticton.
The final report, which runs nearly 200 pages, was released publicly just before Christmas.
It pegs the PFD’s budget for 2022 at $8.1 million, up from $5.7 million in 2017. The department accounts for about one-third of the city’s total budget of $23.4 million for protective services this year.
However, the report also notes that over that same timespan the number of fires to which the department responded decreased, while the number of medical calls to which it responded increased and have become the “large majority” of the department’s calls for service.
Of particular interest to the report’s authors is the department’s practice of sending large engines out to minor medical calls, rather than light-duty vehicles.
“This is not a best practice and does not provide a good return on investment for the municipality,” state the report.
It goes on to note, though, that “the increasing demands being made on (PFD) are in large measure the result of inadequate provincial (emergency health services), most notably ambulance resources. This results in the municipality subsidizing a provincial responsibility.”
To help improve efficiency, the authors recommended the department produce a business case to create a new 10-person medical unit that would be equipped with rapid response vehicles and function more like an ambulance service.
But as even the authors note, coming up with an appropriate service model and budget for the department will be “challenging.”
On that point, Chief Watkinson agrees.
In 2017, he had his staff use a smaller rescue truck for medical emergencies, but often found they’d be redirected afterwards to more serious calls and not have the right equipment to respond.
Watkinson said the recommended model is more suited to larger centres with numerous fire halls that can cover for each other, unlike Penticton with its two stations.
His experiment also determined there was no improvement in the clinical outcomes for 70% of the patients visited by his members.
“Here’s a good example: Just the other day, Mrs. Jones was stuck between her toilet and her bathtub. She slid off her toilet and was stuck there, but the ambulance was an hour away, they couldn’t come and help her,” said Watkinson.
“So, of course, we’re not going to leave anybody in dire straits, we’re going to go and help her out. It’s going to be a routine response, but when we can get there we’ll go. But I’m not going to jeopardize our operational readiness to respond that type of emergency.”
Those are the sorts of difficulties – never mind the financial implications – Watkinson is grappling with as he analyzes the community safety resource review and comes up with responses to some of the concerns and recommendations it raises.
“I’m going to be asking council to be patient with me so I can provide them with some analytics and statistics about what we are responding to and what we maybe should not be responding to,” said Watkinson.
“My primary goal is to maintain 100% readiness to respond to a high-risk, low-frequency event like a structure fire.”
Meanwhile, the chief said he expects the hiring process to begin soon for the four new firefighters approved by city council earlier this month with a goal of having the quartet fully trained by summer.
The move will allow the department to hit the industry standard of four firefighters per engine, which will allow them to enter burning buildings. At present, engines are staffed with three people, meaning entries have to wait until a second truck arrives.
As he made his case for the new firefighters at the Dec. 20 council meeting, Coun. Campbell Watt cited as an example a Dec. 10 fire at an apartment building on Lakeshore Drive that saw one resident die inside and a second die later in hospital, both from smoke inhalation.
“The tragic events on Lakeshore are an example where three firefighters on a truck had to wait for the next truck from the south end before they could enter that building, and I don’t think we want to take chances with our citizens,” said Watt.
Watkinson, though, said it’s unlikely a four-person engine would have changed the outcome on Lakeshore Drive because the victim who died inside “was overcome with toxic smoke well before we got on scene.”
Also, “I would never say that if we had a four-person engine company that person would have survived, because we’re still going to lose people when he have four-person engine companies,” said Watkinson. “That’s just a fact.”
The community safety resource review also contained specific recommendations for Penticton’s bylaw department and RCMP detachment. The Herald intends to dig into those in the new year.
Council accepted the report for information only on Dec. 20 and will use it to inform upcoming budget deliberations.