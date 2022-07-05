Time is running out for non-profit groups seeking permissive tax exemptions from the City of Penticton.
Permissive exemptions allow municipalities to waive property taxes for churches, service clubs and other non-profits as a show of thanks for their efforts in the community.
All new and continuing applications must be submitted through the city’s website by July 31.
City council approved exemptions totaling $614,000 for 2022, up from $588,000 in 2021, and representing about 1.7% of total forecast property tax revenue.