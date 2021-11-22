Compost will be available for pickup free of charge at the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4.
To take advantage of the offer, use the Spiller Road entrance past the regular landfill turn-off. Compost is only available from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. A loader will be on site to assist.
The product is periodically made available at no cost by the City of Penticton to deal with an overabundance of the material, which is made of composted wastewater solids and woodchips.
It’s safe, environmentally friendly and suitable as a soil amendment in many applications, including landscaping, lawns and gardens.