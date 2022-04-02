Santana played a two-and-a-half hour set at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Saturday, April 2, 2022 before a near sellout crowd.
The concert went basically in chronological order and included several numbers from the "Blessings and Miracles" album released in 2021.
As one of the encores the band included its monster hit "Smooth," released in 1999.
Fronted by Carlos Santana, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and multiple Greammy Award-winning guitarist, the band included seven other musicians.
