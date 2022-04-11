Leslyn Lewis will be the first Conservative leadership hopeful to visit Penticton.
Lewis is scheduled to be in Penticton Tuesday, April 12, 2022 for a meet and greet at Holy Cross School.
Lewis, the MP for the Ontario riding of Haldimand—Norfolk, ran unsuccessfully for the party leadership in 2020.
Pierre Poilievre made a swing through the valley on the weekend, making stops in Vernon and Kelowna, but not Penticton.
Six candidates have declared thus far. Conservatives will vote for their new leader in September.